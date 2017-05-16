Funniest Person In Austin 2017: Enzo ...

Funniest Person In Austin 2017: Enzo Priesnitz

It's Monday night, May 15th, 2017, deep in the can't-stop-laughing-where's-that-fucking-defibrillator heart of Texas, and the winner of the 32nd annual Funniest Person In Austin contest is Enzo Priesnitz .

