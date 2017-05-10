For black women, The Handmaid's Tale'...

For black women, The Handmaid's Tale's dystopia is real-and telling

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

The way people are talking about The Handmaid's Tale-Hulu's buzzy TV series-reveals the limits of popular feminism Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series "The Handmaid's Tale" stand along a public street during the South by Southwest Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas, U.S., March 11, 2017. The Handmaid's Tale , a Hulu-produced television show based on Margaret Atwood's classic novel, has exploded in popularity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... 38 min Fartography 3
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman Sat Farting Eric 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Sat DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... May 12 I sniff farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 12 LOL farts 6
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 11 Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) May 10 Farts r Good 29
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC