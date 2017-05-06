Follow Election Day live: Get results for Central Texas races | All Ablog...
Hi there! Welcome to the Austin American-Statesman's live blog of today's local election results in Travis County and other parts of Central Texas. Throughout the night, we'll be updating this feed with the latest news as results roll in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Sat
|SeekingPhart
|4
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|Sat
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|Sat
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|Fri
|How phart
|2
|Roofing tar
|Fri
|Built phart
|4
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|May 2
|Celebrity Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC