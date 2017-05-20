During busy Saturday session, House m...

During busy Saturday session, House moves on key pieces of legislation

Read more: Texas Tribune

State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, in a heated debate with Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, about property tax legislation on May 20, 2017. The Texas House on Saturday moved closer to finalizing key pieces of legislation - from property taxes to the state budget - that could help avoid a return trip to Austin for a special session to take care of unfinished business.

