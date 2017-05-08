Domestic violence hotline: Immigration-linked calls increase
In this Monday, June 27, 2016 file photo, an advocate works in a cubicle at the National Domestic Violence Hotline center's new facility in Austin, Texas. On Monday, May 8, 2017, the nation's most prominent domestic violence hotline said there has been a sharp increase in calls from abuse victims struggling with issues related to their immigration status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|7 hr
|Wants black farts
|5
|go home
|7 hr
|Please phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|15 hr
|Country phart
|47
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|May 6
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|May 6
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|May 5
|How phart
|2
|Roofing tar
|May 5
|Built phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC