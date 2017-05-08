Domestic violence hotline: Immigratio...

Domestic violence hotline: Immigration-linked calls increase

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Monday, June 27, 2016 file photo, an advocate works in a cubicle at the National Domestic Violence Hotline center's new facility in Austin, Texas. On Monday, May 8, 2017, the nation's most prominent domestic violence hotline said there has been a sharp increase in calls from abuse victims struggling with issues related to their immigration status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 7 hr Wants black farts 5
go home 7 hr Please phart 2
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 15 hr Country phart 47
News Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po... May 6 StandPhart 4
Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega" May 6 Fart Pounder 5
UT Austin wtff May 5 How phart 2
Roofing tar May 5 Built phart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC