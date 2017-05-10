District attorney drops downtown Austin crime-fighting tool
The Travis County district attorney's office has abandoned a program that imposed stiffer penalties for crimes committed near restaurants, clubs and other places in the popular downtown entertainment district. The Austin American-Statesman reports that District Attorney Margaret Moore has scrapped the Downtown Initiative Program after deciding that sentences for arrests on Sixth Street should be consistent with those elsewhere in the city.
