Democrats decry Texas governor's reac...

Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to police shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

State Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, wipes a tear while speaking at a news conference at the Supreme Court Building in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, May 4, 2017, about the shooting of Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas. State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas speaks at a news conference at the Supreme Court Building in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, May 4, 2017, about the shooting of Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roofing tar 1 hr Farting roofer 2
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May 2 Taco Phart 1
News What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ... May 2 Celebrity Phart 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May May 2 Things Phart 1
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show May 2 Hand Phart 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 1 YouPhart 40
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC