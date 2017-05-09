Dell Seton Medical Center at 1500 Red...

Dell Seton Medical Center at 1500 Red River St. in Austin.

Even though Dell Seton Medical Center may look like it's open, the hospital wants to make sure people looking for treatment in downtown Austin go to University Medical Center Brackenridge for now. Dell Seton will open on May 21 at 7 a.m. and patients from UMC Brackenridge will be transferred over.

