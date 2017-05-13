Dell Seton Medical Center at 1500 Red...

Dell Seton Medical Center at 1500 Red River St. in Austin.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

To celebrate, the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas will open their doors early for an open house Saturday afternoon. The event will be held at the hospital on 15th Street and Red River from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Festivities will kick off with a parade from University Medical Center Brakenridge to Dell Seton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 2 hr Farting Eric 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... 18 hr DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... Fri I sniff farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something Fri LOL farts 6
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 11 Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) May 10 Farts r Good 29
News Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris... May 10 Needs more farts 8
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 280,997,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC