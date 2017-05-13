Dell Seton Medical Center at 1500 Red River St. in Austin.
To celebrate, the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas will open their doors early for an open house Saturday afternoon. The event will be held at the hospital on 15th Street and Red River from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Festivities will kick off with a parade from University Medical Center Brakenridge to Dell Seton.
