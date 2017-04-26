Courts could put Texas GOP's aggressive agenda to the test
In this April 26, 2017, file photo, Texas Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, at podium, is surrounded by fellow lawmakers as he speaks against an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that has already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration law in Austin, Texas. Following a whirlwind weekend in the Texas Legislature that pushed abortion restrictions, religious objections and a so-called "bathroom bill" toward the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, weary Democrats are sounding a familiar warning: We'll see you in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|3 hr
|Pepe
|16
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|10 hr
|Tons of farts
|4
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|17 hr
|Farting Eric
|4
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|Farting Eric
|4
|Blue footballs
|Sun
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|May 15
|Fartography
|3
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC