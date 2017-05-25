Contributed by Stevan Alcala. In Austin music lore, Brownout has...
In Austin music lore, Brownout has always been viewed as the scrappy side project of Grupo Fantasma. A hard-driving, instrumental breakbeat squad that shared the big sister cumbia project's affinity for Latin horns and percussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|2 hr
|Sum farts 4 all
|19
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|Thu
|Sharing a fart
|6
|Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Sharing a fart
|4
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|May 22
|Tons of farts
|4
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|May 22
|Farting Eric
|4
|Blue footballs
|May 21
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|May 15
|Fartography
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC