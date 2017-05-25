Contributed by Stevan Alcala. In Aust...

Contributed by Stevan Alcala. In Austin music lore, Brownout has...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

In Austin music lore, Brownout has always been viewed as the scrappy side project of Grupo Fantasma. A hard-driving, instrumental breakbeat squad that shared the big sister cumbia project's affinity for Latin horns and percussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Covering Up Something 2 hr Sum farts 4 all 19
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman Thu Sharing a fart 6
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Sharing a fart 4
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) May 22 Tons of farts 4
moving to austin! (Apr '13) May 22 Farting Eric 4
Blue footballs May 21 Farts 4 cash 2
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... May 15 Fartography 3
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC