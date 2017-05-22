Conspiracy-theory website InfoWars ge...

Conspiracy-theory website InfoWars gets White House press pass

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

The website owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, InfoWars, received a press credential to cover the White House, its man in Washington tweeted Monday. Jerome Corsi, Washington Bureau Chief, https://t.co/8yxnbeoqQC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Covering Up Something 39 min Pepe 16
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) 6 hr Tons of farts 4
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 14 hr Farting Eric 4
moving to austin! (Apr '13) 14 hr Farting Eric 4
Blue footballs Sun Farts 4 cash 2
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... May 15 Fartography 3
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC