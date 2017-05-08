Conservatives question government pur...

Conservatives question government purchase of two-dimensional Trudeau replicas

Documents released to the House of Commons this week show the federal government paid nearly $1,900 for more than a dozen cardboard cutouts of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that were put on display at some Canadian missions abroad before their use was quickly banned and they were placed in storage. The figures are found in answers to inquiries from Conservative MP Ben Lobb, who asked which departments and agencies bought the cutouts, how much each cost and who authorized the purchase.

