City spreads message on importance of flash-flood safety
Emergency responders joined officials from the City of Austin's Watershed Protection Department at Festival Beach Saturday for swift water rescue demonstrations and to announce the winners of a poster contest. Organizers want citizens to know that Austin and Central Texas are in the middle of what they call "Flash Flood Alley."
