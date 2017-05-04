CBS Austin traffic anchor Chrisdyann Uribe leaving for Houston | TV & Radio
Uribe, who came to CBS Austin two years ago , will head down U.S. 290 next month to start work as the traffic anchor at Fox-owned KRIV, the station said Thursday. A Texas State University graduate, Uribe handled traffic duties at KFOX in El Paso prior to landing at CBS Austin.
