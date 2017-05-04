CBS Austin traffic anchor Chrisdyann ...

CBS Austin traffic anchor Chrisdyann Uribe leaving for Houston | TV & Radio

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Uribe, who came to CBS Austin two years ago , will head down U.S. 290 next month to start work as the traffic anchor at Fox-owned KRIV, the station said Thursday. A Texas State University graduate, Uribe handled traffic duties at KFOX in El Paso prior to landing at CBS Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roofing tar 4 hr Just farted 3
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May 2 Taco Phart 1
News What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ... May 2 Celebrity Phart 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May May 2 Things Phart 1
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show May 2 Hand Phart 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 1 YouPhart 40
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,791,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC