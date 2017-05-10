Camelot, custodians, principal appointment on MCSD meeting agenda

Alternative education, custodial services, the appointment of a school principal and honoring special retirees are all on the budget for the Monday meeting of the Muscogee County School Board. MCSD superintendent David Lewis has recommended the school district hire a private, for-profit company, Camelot Education of Austin, Texas, to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually.

