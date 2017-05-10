Camelot, custodians, principal appoin...

Camelot, custodians, principal appointment on MCSD meeting agenda

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Alternative education, custodial services, the appointment of a school principal and honoring special retirees are all on the budget for the Monday meeting of the Muscogee County School Board. MCSD superintendent David Lewis has recommended the school district hire a private, for-profit company, Camelot Education of Austin, Texas, to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... 2 hr Fartography 3
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman Sat Farting Eric 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Sat DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... May 12 I sniff farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 12 LOL farts 6
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 11 Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) May 10 Farts r Good 29
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC