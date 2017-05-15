Bohemian Rhapsody The Texas-Czech culture of Fayette County

Who needs to get on an airplane to dance with a foreign culture? Between Houston and Austin, a 90-minute drive from each, is Fayette County, "the cradle of Czech immigration." In the 19th century, Czech immigrants settled in pockets around Texas-just follow the kolaches-but the concentration of new arrivals in Fayette County created a rich Czech tradition that persists today in the region's music, food, and culture.

