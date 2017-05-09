Body of Austin fisherman recovered in Corpus Christi
An Austin man who hadn't been heard from since Saturday afternoon was found dead in Copano Bay Monday night. Ferrell's wife had told the Coast Guard that he was last heard from around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he set out for a fishing trip in Rockport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|5 hr
|Suckling fartz
|6
|Jesse Galvan Jr
|5 hr
|BatPharts
|2
|go home
|18 hr
|Please phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Mon
|Country phart
|47
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|May 6
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|May 6
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|May 5
|How phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC