Beloved Austin mural painted over - artist shocked and disappointed
The mural, which featured artists such as James Brown, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, was originally painted by Chris Rogers in 2014, according the Austin American-Statesman . But on Friday, May 12, crews were seen painting over the art.
