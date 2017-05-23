Barley Swine mastermind reveals East Austin restaurant and beer garden
Top Austin chef Bryce Gilmore is heading east with his next venture. He'll open Sour Duck Market at 1814 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. this winter.
