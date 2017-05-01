Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in ...

Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texas stabbings

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A person is treated by first responders after a deadly stabbing attack on University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. AUSTIN, Texas>> Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 1 hr YouPhart 41
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Sat Dog phartz 1
News 5 things you didn't know about Lake Austin Spa ... Sat Spa phartz 1
News More families coming forward with complaints on... Sat More phartz 1
News Austin attorney who hatched murder plan to plea... Sat Hatched phartz 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Sat Play phartz 1
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Sat Suffers phartz 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC