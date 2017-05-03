Austin's famed Salt Lick BBQ stokes fire with new Texas restaurant
In very big barbecue news for Dallas-Fort Worth, Salt Lick BBQ , a regular on best barbecue in Texas lists, plans to open a branch in Grapevine. The restaurant will go on a 10-acre property nestled in the woods, with 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining as well as a specialty wine and beer bar.
