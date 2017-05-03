Austin's famed Salt Lick BBQ stokes f...

Austin's famed Salt Lick BBQ stokes fire with new Texas restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

In very big barbecue news for Dallas-Fort Worth, Salt Lick BBQ , a regular on best barbecue in Texas lists, plans to open a branch in Grapevine. The restaurant will go on a 10-acre property nestled in the woods, with 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining as well as a specialty wine and beer bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever Tue Taco Phart 1
News What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ... Tue Celebrity Phart 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May Tue Things Phart 1
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... Tue Will Phart 1
News Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show Tue Hand Phart 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Mon YouPhart 40
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Apr 29 Dog phartz 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,614 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC