Austin's emergency management office lauded, earns elite accreditation
Austin is just one of three Texas cities, along with Dallas and Arlington, to win accreditation from the national Emergency Management Accreditation Program. "Emergency management accreditation represents a significant achievement," said EMAP Commission Chairperson Robie Robinson in a statement.
