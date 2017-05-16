Austin, Texas Cities Promise Legal Fi...

Austin, Texas Cities Promise Legal Fight Against SB 4 City Council to ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

Local leaders from across Texas banded together Tuesday on the Capitol's south steps to announce joint plans to file suit against the anti-immigrant Senate Bill 4 on grounds that the impending law violates the U.S. Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 11 hr Wet farts 2
Trumps Covering Up Something 11 hr Vote for farts 8
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... Mon Fartography 3
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... May 12 I sniff farts 4
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 11 Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) May 10 Farts r Good 29
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,089 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC