Austin officer thought to have runaway to Mexico arrested in Dallas
Austin police have confirmed to KXAN that the officer who was believed to have staged his own suicide and fled to the interior of Mexico has been arrested in Dallas. Dallas jail records currently show a 29-year-old Coleman Martin booked in at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday.
