Austin counterintelligence expert: Attack in Manchester is the new norm
The United States' top intelligence official says the U.S. government has not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the attack in Manchester, England, but called the deadly incident a reminder of how serious the terror threat remains. "This threat is real, it's not going away, and it needs significant attention," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said during testimony Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|9 hr
|More farts please
|5
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|9 hr
|More farts please
|17
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|Mon
|Tons of farts
|4
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Farting Eric
|4
|Blue footballs
|May 21
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|May 15
|Fartography
|3
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC