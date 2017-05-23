Austin counterintelligence expert: Attack in Manchester is the new norm

The United States' top intelligence official says the U.S. government has not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the attack in Manchester, England, but called the deadly incident a reminder of how serious the terror threat remains. "This threat is real, it's not going away, and it needs significant attention," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said during testimony Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

