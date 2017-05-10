Austin continues to work on creating ...

Austin continues to work on creating safe routes for school children

14 hrs ago

Creating routes that are safe for children to bicycle to school is a challenge for city officials, but the city of Austin is working to identify and fund problem areas. Wednesday is Bike to School Day, a nationwide effort to raise awareness on the need to create safer routes for children who walk or bike to school.

