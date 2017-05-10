Austin continues to work on creating safe routes for school children
Creating routes that are safe for children to bicycle to school is a challenge for city officials, but the city of Austin is working to identify and fund problem areas. Wednesday is Bike to School Day, a nationwide effort to raise awareness on the need to create safer routes for children who walk or bike to school.
