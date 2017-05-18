Austin City Council authorizes lawsuit against Texasa sanctuary city ban
The Austin City Council voted 10 to 1 to move forward with a legal challenge to Texas' Senate Bill 4, the new law that bans sanctuary cities in the state. SB4, which was signed by Gov. Abbott earlier this month , requires local government and law enforcement to follow all federal immigration laws and detainer requests, putting in place criminal penalties if anyone breaks the new law.
