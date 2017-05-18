Austin City Council authorizes lawsuit against Texasa sanctuary city ban

The Austin City Council voted 10 to 1 to move forward with a legal challenge to Texas' Senate Bill 4, the new law that bans sanctuary cities in the state. SB4, which was signed by Gov. Abbott earlier this month , requires local government and law enforcement to follow all federal immigration laws and detainer requests, putting in place criminal penalties if anyone breaks the new law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.