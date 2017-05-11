Austin brewpub Pinthouse Pizza to open third location in Round Rock | Liquid

Austin brewpub Pinthouse Pizza to ope...

Austin brewpub Pinthouse Pizza to open third location in Round Rock

Read more: Austin American Statesman

After finding a niche in Austin as a family-friendly brewpub selling beer and pizza, Pinthouse Pizza is moving a little north of the city for its newest location in Round Rock. Construction will start this summer.

