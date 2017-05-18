Austin-Bergstrom Airport unveils Bark...

Austin-Bergstrom Airport unveils Bark&Zoom pet resort

Scott Airport Parking opened the newest, fastest and most eco-friendly pet hotel and parking facility in Austin on 13 May. Austin's One-Stop Park and Pet Hotel is the newest covered parking facility located at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Cutting the ribbon on Bark&Zoom are: Jim Smith, Executive Director, Austin-Bergstrom International; William McLeroy, Taurus Academy; Bradley Scott, President, Scott Airport Parking; and Chris Von Dohlen, Managing Director, Scott Airport Parking.

