Assistant vice principal accused of choking child at North Austin roller...
An assistant vice principal in the Round Rock school district was arrested Monday after Austin police accused him of choking a stranger's child at a roller rink. Police say Chad Warren Sanders assaulted the 10-year-old at Playland Skate Center in North Austin on May 12 after the boy had asked if he could have some leftover food from a party, an arrest affidavit says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|23 hr
|More farts please
|5
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|23 hr
|More farts please
|17
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|Mon
|Tons of farts
|4
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Farting Eric
|4
|Blue footballs
|May 21
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|May 15
|Fartography
|3
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC