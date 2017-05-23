Assistant vice principal accused of c...

Assistant vice principal accused of choking child at North Austin roller...

14 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

An assistant vice principal in the Round Rock school district was arrested Monday after Austin police accused him of choking a stranger's child at a roller rink. Police say Chad Warren Sanders assaulted the 10-year-old at Playland Skate Center in North Austin on May 12 after the boy had asked if he could have some leftover food from a party, an arrest affidavit says.

