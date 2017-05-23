Assistant vice principal accused of choking child at North Austin roller...

An assistant vice principal in the Round Rock school district was arrested Monday after Austin police accused him of choking a stranger's child at a roller rink. Police say Chad Warren Sanders assaulted the 10-year-old at Playland Skate Center in North Austin on May 12 after the boy had asked if he could have some leftover food from a party, an arrest affidavit says.

