Artsy Texas women converge in Austin for this big affair
The lowdown: Every year members of the Texas Women for the Arts , an offshoot of the Texas Cultural Trust, converge in a different Lone Star locale to explore the local scene and award thousands of dollars in grant money to deserving artists. For the first time in nearly a decade, Austin hosted the artsy affair, which took place May 8-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|18 hr
|Fartography
|3
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|Sat
|Farting Eric
|1
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl...
|May 12
|I sniff farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 12
|LOL farts
|6
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|May 11
|Where pharts
|44
|Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14)
|May 10
|Farts r Good
|29
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC