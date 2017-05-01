Around 20 people charged after Texas 'sanctuary city' sit-in
A group of protesters rally during a sit-in at the Texas Department of Insurance building in Austin, Texas on Monday, May 1, 2017. The protesters, opposing proposed Texas legislation that would compel police to enforce federal immigration laws, vow to occupy the building until Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes the bill.
