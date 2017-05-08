APD officer fired for giving sex assa...

APD officer fired for giving sex assault case information to suspect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

An Austin police officer has been fired after he gave secured information to his ex-girlfriend's son, the suspect in a sexual assault investigation. Officer Carlos Mayfield was indefinitely suspended - in effect, fired - on Friday, May 5 by Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 1 hr Suckling fartz 6
Jesse Galvan Jr 1 hr BatPharts 2
go home 13 hr Please phart 2
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 21 hr Country phart 47
News Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po... May 6 StandPhart 4
Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega" May 6 Fart Pounder 5
UT Austin wtff May 5 How phart 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC