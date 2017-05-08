APD officer fired for giving sex assault case information to suspect
An Austin police officer has been fired after he gave secured information to his ex-girlfriend's son, the suspect in a sexual assault investigation. Officer Carlos Mayfield was indefinitely suspended - in effect, fired - on Friday, May 5 by Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley.
