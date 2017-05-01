Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
One food expert has declared a favorite Austin breakfast taco the best - ever. Alton Brown took to Twitter to profess his love for Veracruz All Natural's migas taco on a recent visit to Austin.
