Affordable farm-fresh restaurant open...

Affordable farm-fresh restaurant opens new Austin location

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

This restaurant opening feeds Austin's craving for healthy, farm-to-table food: Modern Market's second Austin location is now open in Westlake Hills. The Colorado-based chain debuted its first Austin outpost in the Arboretum last year; a third Austin location, inside the Frost Tower, is on track to open this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... Mon Fartography 3
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman Sat Farting Eric 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... May 12 I sniff farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 12 LOL farts 6
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 11 Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) May 10 Farts r Good 29
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC