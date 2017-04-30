Activists protest global warming denial on Trump's 100th day in office
Climate change activists rallied at the Texas Capitol during President Donald Trump's 100th day in office to protest state and national policies that deny global warming. Environmental groups held the event Saturday to spread awareness of several aspects of climate change, as well as encourage Texans to influence policymakers who ignore or deny the urgency of the issue.
