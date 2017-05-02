Accused Austin mass shooting planner charged for having guns
A man who authorities said showed signs of supporting a "sovereign citizen extremist ideology " has been formally charged for having guns when he shouldn't have. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Steven Boehle, 50, Tuesday after he was found to have three semi-automatic pistols and an "unlawful user" of a controlled substance on April 12. The Federal Bureau of Investigation had previously received information that Boehle had been planning a mass shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|23 hr
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|23 hr
|Celebrity Phart
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|23 hr
|Things Phart
|1
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|23 hr
|Will Phart
|1
|Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show
|23 hr
|Hand Phart
|1
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|Mon
|YouPhart
|40
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Apr 29
|Dog phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC