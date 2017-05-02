Accused Austin mass shooting planner charged for having guns

A man who authorities said showed signs of supporting a "sovereign citizen extremist ideology " has been formally charged for having guns when he shouldn't have. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Steven Boehle, 50, Tuesday after he was found to have three semi-automatic pistols and an "unlawful user" of a controlled substance on April 12. The Federal Bureau of Investigation had previously received information that Boehle had been planning a mass shooting.

