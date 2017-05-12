A Pair of Patricides Two Travis Count...

A Pair of Patricides Two Travis County men charged with killing their fathers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

On May 3, the Austin Police Department responded to the city's eighth murder of 2017 when officers were dispatched to a home on West Gate Boulevard in Southwest Austin to investigate two deceased people. When they arrived, they found a father and son both dead of gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Covering Up Something 1 hr This phartzz 2
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 2 hr Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) 20 hr Farts r Good 29
News Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris... 23 hr Needs more farts 8
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Tue Bowel of ICEcream 53
Seeking A Lactating Man Tue Sharts tank 7
Darcy at Continental Parts Company Tue Finger fart pull 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC