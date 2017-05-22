6 Austin Restaurant Shutters to Know
April and May brought about a whole bunch of restaurant, bar, and food truck closures to Austin, along with major ones like Scarlet Rabbit in Round Rock , Cantine , Isla , and the just-announced Apothecary. Here's a look at the latest shutters in the city, with a few winter ones that were recently brought to light.
