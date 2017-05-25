25 Things to Do in Austin in May

In the Public Eye Local graffiti artist Nathan "Sloke" Nordstrom brings the energy of the streets into the air conditioning with a display of his sought-after and distinctive pieces. Austin Community College Rio Grande - Kramer Gallery, slokeone.com Barks for Beers For the entire month of May, a $20 pint glass and "pawsport" gets you a free pour at 30 participating breweries, like Austin Beerworks and Thirsty Planet , to benefit Divine Canines , a therapy service organization.

