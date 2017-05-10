10 Frozen Cocktails to Drink Now in A...

10 Frozen Cocktails to Drink Now in Austin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

There was a time when frozen cocktails, from margaritas to daiquiris to pia coladas, were considered tacky and for beachside consumption only. Thankfully, we've all gotten over ourselves and can enjoy these boozy and icy libations at any number of upscale, landlocked bars and restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 5 hr Sharing a fart 6
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 5 hr Sharing a fart 4
Trumps Covering Up Something Tue More farts please 17
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) May 22 Tons of farts 4
moving to austin! (Apr '13) May 22 Farting Eric 4
Blue footballs May 21 Farts 4 cash 2
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... May 15 Fartography 3
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,530 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC