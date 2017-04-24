There are on the Austin American Statesman story from 5 hrs ago, titled Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater in September. In it, Austin American Statesman reports that:

The Zac Brown Band closes out the 2015 concert season at Circuit of the Americas. Photo courtesy Shore Fire Media The Zac Brown Band has a new album "Welcome Home" due out on May 12 and they're set to kick off their promotional tour on the same day.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.