Yogurt giant sues InfoWars' host Alex Jones
Greek yogurt giant Chobani is suing right-wing radio host Alex Jones, accusing the conspiracy theorist of publishing false information about the company. Greek yogurt giant Chobani is suing right-wing radio host Alex Jones, accusing the conspiracy theorist of publishing false information about the company.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump cant tell the truth
|2 hr
|Beware of the Dog
|1
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|3 hr
|typo_catcher
|1
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|5 hr
|GetsPharrts
|10
|Phart HEAD !
|9 hr
|Flip pharts
|2
|Schools
|Apr 20
|Which Phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Apr 20
|Ramping Pharts
|32
|I still love you farts
|Apr 19
|Joan Of Fart
|6
