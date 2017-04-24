Work group launched to look into homelessness near Austin libraries
In anticipation of Austin's new $125 million library scheduled to open this fall, the city wants to address homelessness at public libraries. The move comes amid questions about how library staff can help those in need as 311 complaints around the downtown library increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump cant tell the truth
|3 hr
|GivePharts
|6
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|17 hr
|Band phart
|2
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|23 hr
|GetsPharrts
|10
|Phart HEAD !
|Mon
|Flip pharts
|2
|Schools
|Apr 20
|Which Phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Apr 20
|Ramping Pharts
|32
|I still love you farts
|Apr 19
|Joan Of Fart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC