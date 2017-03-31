Willie Nelson to appear on CBS show "...

Willie Nelson to appear on CBS show "Sunday Morning" this weekend | Austin...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Willie Nelson will be featured in an interview segment of the CBS show "Sunday Morning" April 2, airing locally from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on KEYE-TV. A brief video and text preview excerpt on the show's website hints at some of the content, including former CBS News anchor Bob Schieffer's questions about Nelson's much-anticipated new album "God's Problem Child" - due out April 28, the day before Nelson's 84th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Mar 30 Seen phartss 28
News Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the... Mar 30 LegislaturePhart 1
News Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end ... Mar 30 LocalsPhart 1
News Armed robbery highlights homelessness problem n... Mar 30 NearPharts 1
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Mar 30 FamedPharts 1
News Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ... Mar 30 NationsPharts 1
News Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin Mar 29 Raising phartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC