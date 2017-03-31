Willie Nelson to appear on CBS show "Sunday Morning" this weekend | Austin...
Willie Nelson will be featured in an interview segment of the CBS show "Sunday Morning" April 2, airing locally from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on KEYE-TV. A brief video and text preview excerpt on the show's website hints at some of the content, including former CBS News anchor Bob Schieffer's questions about Nelson's much-anticipated new album "God's Problem Child" - due out April 28, the day before Nelson's 84th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Mar 30
|Seen phartss
|28
|Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the...
|Mar 30
|LegislaturePhart
|1
|Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end ...
|Mar 30
|LocalsPhart
|1
|Armed robbery highlights homelessness problem n...
|Mar 30
|NearPharts
|1
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
|Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ...
|Mar 30
|NationsPharts
|1
|Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin
|Mar 29
|Raising phartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC