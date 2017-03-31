Willie Nelson to appear on CBS show "Sunday Morning" this weekend | Austin...

Willie Nelson will be featured in an interview segment of the CBS show "Sunday Morning" April 2, airing locally from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on KEYE-TV. A brief video and text preview excerpt on the show's website hints at some of the content, including former CBS News anchor Bob Schieffer's questions about Nelson's much-anticipated new album "God's Problem Child" - due out April 28, the day before Nelson's 84th birthday.

