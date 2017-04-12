Willie Nelson on July 4? It's beginning to look a lot like Picnic | Austin...

Willie Nelson on July 4? It's beginni...

We've had no word yet from Circuit of the Americas as to whether Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic will return to the racetrack's grounds for the third straight year. But an announcement of a July "Outlaw Music Fest" series in six cities appears to be sending out smoke signals that Picnic news is coming soon.

