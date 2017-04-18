Why the City of Austin Created a Chil...

Why the City of Austin Created a Children's Outdoor Bill of Rights

7 hrs ago Read more: Nation's Cities Weekly

The city of Austin created the Children's Outdoor Bill of Rights as part of a larger plan which aims to help city leaders foster key strategies that will provide more equitable and abundant connections to nature for all children. A primary focus of the plan is on greening school yards and creating a new network of school parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nation's Cities Weekly.

Austin, TX

