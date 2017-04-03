What's New in Austin Music: April 2017
Austin psych rock heroes the Black Angels return with their fifth album - their first LP in four years - titled with an apparent nod to the Velvet Underground's iconic track "The Black Angel's Death Song." Pulsing with sinister psychedelic instrumentation, the record sounds unmistakably familiar as the Angels slide into penetrating songs that hinge on bone-rattling bass and wavering guitar notes, while echoing vocals swirl into an eerie cyclone of sound.
