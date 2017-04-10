What To Do in Austin Today: April 17

What To Do in Austin Today: April 17

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

Austin's comedy ambassador Chris Cubas is hosting an amazing lineup of fellow local comics that will have you giggling all night with their stand-up performances. Highlights from the evening include Kath Barbadoro , who was a correspondent on the late CW show ATX Uncensored , and Duncan Carson , who co-owns comedy recording company Sure Thing .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Contractors 1 hr Spare phaart 4
I still love you farts 4 hr RepostPhartz 2
News Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ... 11 hr Who pharts 3
I still love you 21 hr Farting Cindy Deer 4
News Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol... Apr 14 Toilet phart 1
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
News Austin pair who took millions from oil and gas ... Apr 14 Gas phart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC