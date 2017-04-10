What To Do in Austin Today: April 17
Austin's comedy ambassador Chris Cubas is hosting an amazing lineup of fellow local comics that will have you giggling all night with their stand-up performances. Highlights from the evening include Kath Barbadoro , who was a correspondent on the late CW show ATX Uncensored , and Duncan Carson , who co-owns comedy recording company Sure Thing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contractors
|1 hr
|Spare phaart
|4
|I still love you farts
|4 hr
|RepostPhartz
|2
|Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ...
|11 hr
|Who pharts
|3
|I still love you
|21 hr
|Farting Cindy Deer
|4
|Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol...
|Apr 14
|Toilet phart
|1
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
|Austin pair who took millions from oil and gas ...
|Apr 14
|Gas phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC